Sarah Vella has recently been awarded a Master of Music (MMus) in piano performance with distinction from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama (RWCMD) in Cardiff, under the tutorship of Michael Young.

Vella commenced her studies locally with Monica Chetcuti and later continued with Charlene Farrugia, under whose guidance she obtained her LLCM and LRSM diplomas.

During her time at the RWCMD, Vella was able to perform extensively, whether in solo or chamber settings.

Among others she performed with her piano trio at Gloucestershire and Clevedon, a two-piano recital at Oxford University, performances during the college’s Chamber Tuesdays with her Piano Quartet, as well as a piano and percussion project which culminated in a concert at the Dora Stoutzker Hall.Vella has also participated in masterclasses with renowned pianists Yeol Eum Son, Joseph Moog, Cordelia Williams and Richard Uttley to name a few; as well as receive coaching for chamber music from distinguished ensembles such as the Gould Piano Trio and the Albion String Quartet.

Vella has also had the opportunity to work with renowned vocal coach Michael Pollock, in a song project dedicated to exploring Lieder.

Vella will shortly be furthering her studies at the Université de Montréal with Jimmy Brière, where she was accepted with a partial scholarship and is also being supported by the Joseph Calleja Foundation.

She is currently also studying privately with Patrizia Gallo.

Vella would like to express her sincere gratitude to all individuals/entities who made the past two years of wonderful music-making possible.

Vella’s studies at the RWCMD were partially-funded by the Malta Arts Scholarship Scheme, financed by the government of Malta.