Young Picasso, a 2019 film directed by Phil Grabsky about the early influences on artist Pablo Picasso, will be screened at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, tomorrow at 7.30pm.

The film visits the cities of Malaga, Barcelona and Paris, each of which played a key role in Picasso’s early influences, focusing on specific artworks. The film thus explains how the young artist acquired his craft.

Looking at his so-called Blue and Rose periods, the film takes viewers all the way to 1907 when aged 25 he created Les Demoiselles d’Avignon – a painting that shocked the art world and changed it irrevocably.

Working closely with all three Picasso Museums in Malaga, Barcelona and Paris, this film explains how he rose to great heights.

To watch a trailer and for tickets, visit https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/exhibition-on-screen-young-picasso.