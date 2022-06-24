Alex De Gabriele, one of Malta’s most promising tennis players has successfully completed a full-time training programme in Sicily Italy.

The training programme, which commenced in March 2021 has been supported by the Malta Sports Scholarships Scheme within the Ministry of Education.

During these months, De Gabriele has been based in Sicily to further develop his tennis game. The full-time programme entailed intensive tennis and fitness training daily as well as extensive travel to compete in several tennis competitions.

Following this intensive training programme, Alex will be heading to the United States in August 2022, to continue with his tennis development programme at the University of North Carolina (UNCW).

