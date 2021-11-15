Trae Young finished with 42 points and 10 assists as the Atlanta Hawks snapped a six-game losing skid by routing the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 120-100 on Sunday.

Young shot 16-of-26 from the floor and made a career-high eight three pointers in his second consecutive game with 30-plus points.

“We all know where we want to be at,” Young said. “We know we’ve got to turn it around and get some wins.”

