Gozo hosted a series of live music, food and wine events this month to celebrate a four-day-long weekend. ‘Gozo Pops and Rocks’ is a new addition to the cultural calendar and was held between June 6 and June 9, including a Junior Pops Song Fest held at Villa Rundle Gardens, Victoria (pictured). The event, a platform for young budding singers, also saw the participation of the Chorus Urbanus Junior Choir and the Centre Stage Dance Academy.

