The short-handed Los Angeles Clippers couldn’t overcome the loss of stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on Tuesday as they surrendered a first half lead and were beaten by Atlanta, snapping their seven-game NBA win streak.

Atlanta all-star Trae Young scored 38 points in his return as the Hawks rallied to defeat the Clippers 108-99 at the State Farm Arena.

Hawks top scorer Young, who sat out one game with a back problem, shot 12-of-23 from the field and scored 26 points of his 38 in the first half. He finished a perfect 11 of 11 from the free-throw line.

George and Leonard were ruled out of the contest but the club did not release any details other than to say they were sidelined due to Covid-19 “health and safety protocols”.

“It’s just how this year is going to go,” said Los Angeles centre Ivica Zubac of the Clippers who had not been affected by the coronavirus so far this season.

“We were lucky to have everyone so far. It’s going to be this type of season for everyone.”

The club is leaving open the prospect that the players could join their teammates later on in their six-game road trip which will also take them to Miami, Orlando, New York and Cleveland.

Despite the ongoing global pandemic that has killed 425,000 Americans — including over 13,000 in Georgia — organizers for the first time allowed 1,180 spectators into the State Farm facility to watch the game live.

The Clippers, who entered Monday tied with the reigning league champion Los Angeles Lakers for top spot in the Western Conference, were also missing guard Patrick Beverley with a right knee injury.

