Balzan FC have shown their intention of giving a younger look to their first team squad after they handed a new contract to two promising players from their U-19 squad, namely Zak Grech and Pedro Motta.

Grech was Balzan’s U-19 captain last season and had an impressive campaign as a left winger. His performances has earned the support of the club who have decided to promote him to the first team when handing him a new three-year contract.

On the other hand, Brazilian forward Motta enjoyed an impressive campaign for the Balzan U-19s in 2019-20 season and finished as the team’s leading scorer.

Therefore it was no surprise that the club has ensured to tie up the promising no.10 to a new three-year contract.

Added to that Alejandro Pantoja will again be on Balzan’s technical staff for the upcoming season as the Spaniard has been reconfirmed as the club’s U-19 coach and will also act as the physical trainer of the senior team.

Pantoja was part of Balzan’s technical staff last season and in February he was handed the reins of the first team following the resignation of Jacques Scerri.

Pedro Motta (left) puts pen to paper on a new three-year contract.