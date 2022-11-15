Trust Payments Floriana Young Stars recorded a 4-0 win against White Hart in a match which was decided in the final two quarters.

This was an important victory for the Greens after their victory over GREE Sliema Hotsticks in their last outing as they needed to confirm their title aspirations.

On their part, White Hart defended boldly but the last two quarters were fatal for them as they conceded another defeat.

Anton Saliba notched a brace while Deemer Rapinett and Mark Camilleri added more goals for their team.

The Greens now play Qormi Daikin on Sunday in a much-awaited encounter.

