Young Swedish artist Ufuk Ekici, also known as Uffeii, has just released his latest single, Diva.

Originally from Gothenburg, Sweden but now living in Malta, Uffeii started his artistic career as a DJ – until he realised that what he actually wanted to do was create and perform his own, original music. Uffeii’s love of reggaeton – a music style originating from Puerto Rico and influenced by American hip hop and Caribbean music – and Latin grooves inspired him to start writing his first songs.

Diva follows the style of the hugely popular genre reggaeton – to produce his first single, Uffeii collaborated with talented beat-makers Beatdemons, his manager Aryan Roozy Talab and his coach Patrick Kinni.

Diva tells a story of a guy who is searching for his perfect love.

“The lyrics recount a real-life situation when I saw a girl dancing in the club the other day. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to see her again but it was this mysterious girl that gave me the idea for this song,” Uffeii said.

Since Uffeii is living in Malta he decided to film the music video on what he describes, “This amazing Mediterranean island.” The production of the music video was taken care of by Polish celebrity actress and filmmaker Monika Jarosinska. Content agency Clubhouse Europe and the manager Briam Mifsud also collaborated with Uffeii in the creation of the video, which was produced by M4E Production.

This is just the beginning for Uffeii – in fact, he is already hard at work on his next singles.

“Music has always been my biggest passion and finally I am making my dreams come true. I really want to make people happy with my music that is so important in these tough times,” he added.

Listen to Diva on Uffeii’s official Spotify, YouTube channel, and all major music stores and streaming platforms.