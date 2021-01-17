Three young Maltese players will be leaving the islands in the coming days to pursue their career abroad as the Aquatic Sports Association of Malta continues to step up its drive to support the development of young talent here.

Jake Bonavia and Lucas Falzon are heading to Montenegro as they are set to join VK Primorac Kotor while Gabriel Melillo will be flying to Spain to complete a move to CN Terrassa.

Bonavia and Falzon are the latest Maltese young players to be heading to Montenegro as late last year Jake Muscat and Sam Gialanze joined PVK Jadran.

