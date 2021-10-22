A young woman has been arrested by the police in relation to a series of thefts between November and March.

The police said on Friday, the woman, who is 18, from the UK, and lives in Rabat, was arrested after CCTV footage from several establishments in Sliema placed her stealing clothes from three shops in a complex.

Further investigations established that the woman committed fraud to the tune of €10,000 to the detriment of her employer.

She is expected to be charged in court on Friday morning.