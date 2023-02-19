A 23-year-old woman died after falling from a balcony five storeys high early on Saturday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq is-Simar in St Paul’s Bay at 2am.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where she was certified dead a few moments later.

An autopsy showed that no third person was involved and the victim died as a result of the fall.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.