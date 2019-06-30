A young woman from San Ġwann was seriously injured on Sunday when the quad bike she was riding as a passenger crashed in Nadur, Gozo.

The accident happened at 3pm in Triq ir-Rabat.

The police said the quad bike, which was being driven by a 23-year-old woman from Mtarfa, toppled over after it went out of control.

The woman from San Ġwann was seriously injured. The driver, however, escaped serious injury.

A magisterial inquiry is under way.

In a separate accident, a 42-year-old man from Ħamrun was seriously injured when he fell off his motorcycle. The incident happened at about noon on the Coast Road.

His condition was also described as serious by the police.