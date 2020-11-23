The number of children taking indecent photos of themselves is on the rise and they are getting even younger, according to the police.

And with the pandemic forcing children to spend more time online, the risk of cyber abuse is on the increase.

The Office of the Commissioner for Children has warned it was more crucial than ever now to educate children about online exploitation.

Although the police cybercrime unit has not seen any notable rise in investigations related to child sexual exploitation material and sexual offences as a result of increased use of technology, it knows more children are taking compromising photos of themselves.

“Through contact with other stakeholders, such as the internet hotline managed by Aġenzija Appoġġ and the education authorities, we are aware that instances of self-made child indecent material have increased,” Police Inspector Timothy Zammit told Times of Malta.

“The trend of children willingly taking indecent material of themselves has been increasing year-on-year. Over the past years, we noted an increase in the number of cases but also a decrease in the age of the children involved.

“Unfortunately, children who are taking indecent images of themselves are engaging in such risky behaviour at a younger age.”

This year, the issue was “exacerbated further” because young people are spending more time at home and online, Zammit said.

He noted that cases of “self-made indecent material” were not necessarily always brought to the attention of the police as they would be addressed through other support mechanisms available to parents and children.

Children and young people may not necessarily be aware of the risks

In the first 10 months of this year, the unit was involved in 11 cases related to possession or distribution of child sexual exploitation material and a further 16 cases of sexual offences that include defilement of minors.

Last year, the unit handled 19 cases of sexual exploitation material and another 18 sexual offences. According to data provided by the unit, sexual offences increased from five in 2016 to 18 last year.

Zammit noted that sexual exploitation cases were not solely related to reports received by the police. They include cases launched following the identification of people who distribute or download child sexual exploitation material through proactive exercises undertaken by the unit from time to time.

The officer called on parents and guardians to get involved in their children’s online activities.

“As parents and guardians, we need to be conscious of the fact that children and young people may not necessarily be aware of the risks involved when engaging in certain behaviours.

“While the use of parental control software may be beneficial, particularly with young children, these should never replace the involvement of the parents themselves,” he noted.

Parents and guardians should view the relationship with their children as an “investment” they need to work on from a very young age, Zammit added.

“This includes a willingness to discuss ‘coming of age’ concerns that children might have.

“If parents and guardians want their children to trust them and want to discuss things that make them curious or uncomfortable, they must be willing to make themselves available and listen to them,” he said.

Zammit added that, by being regularly involved and in contact with their children, parents and guardians will also be better positioned to notice any change in behaviour, which is among the early warning signs that there is something wrong.

One can ask for help or report abuse on www.besmartonline.org.mt.