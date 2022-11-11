Luis Enrique called up Barcelona forward Ansu Fati for the 2022 World Cup as he announced his squad on Friday.

The 20-year-old Barcelona forward was not used in September’s Nations League clashes and has not been at his best for his club this season.

Fati has four caps for his country and one goal, and has spent the best part of the last two seasons on the sidelines because of repeated knee injuries.

