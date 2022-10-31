Cristian Volpato shot Roma into the top four of Serie A on Monday with a late strike and assist in a 3-1 win at Verona which moved his team above Lazio a week before the Rome derby.

Jose Mourinho’s team were level heading into the final two minutes at the Stadio Bentegodi but 18-year-old Volpato met Nemanja Matic’s low cross with a perfect first-time finish to put the away side ahead.

Australia-born Volpato then ensured Roma would take three points when he slid in Stephan El Shaarawy to net a third in stoppage-time with a perfect through ball.

“The manager called me up, I hadn’t even warmed up or anything. I’m really happy to have come, score and change the match,” said a delighted Volpato after his first appearance of the campaign.

