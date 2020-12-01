Liverpool’s youngsters shone as the depleted English champions booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a 1-0 win over Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday.
Curtis Jones took advantage of a huge error from Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana to score the only goal, while Caoimhin Kelleher kept a clean sheet against the Dutch giants on his European debut.
Victory also ensures Jurgen Klopp’s men win Group D with a game to spare, allowing the German to give some of his stars a much-needed rest away to Midtjylland next week.
Kelleher had to deputise for Alisson Becker, who added to Klopp’s long injury list before kick-off, while Andrew Robertson needed heavy strapping applied to his foot in the first half.
Liverpool were already without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Xherdan Shaqiri, Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner through injury.
