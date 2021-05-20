Age should not prohibit youth from experiencing, learning and understanding hunting first-hand, the International Council for Game and Wildlife Conservation (CIC) said in a letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela on Thursday.

CIC’s letter follows comments by Commissioner for Children Pauline Miceli and Commissioner for Animal Welfare Alison Bezzina, the former hitting out against a hunter who handed a gun to a child and guided him to shoot at a bird, calling the behaviour abusive and dangerous.

The issue came to light after Birdlife Malta uploaded a video in which a child is seen handling a shotgun in Miżieb and being shown how to use it.

Bezzina had argued that children exposed to hunting become desensitised to animal cruelty.

“As an international organisation that advocates conservation through the sustainable and responsible use of wildlife, the CIC is deeply concerned and troubled by the statements," the council said.

It added that “instead of banning young individuals from accompanying hunters, they should in fact be encouraged to follow their individual passions and interests. In many cases, this includes hunting, especially in instances where they have already learned about the activity and associated cultures and traditions from older generations.”

Age, CIC said, should not prohibit youth from experiencing, learning and understanding first-hand an activity that is both legal and of immense socio-economic and ecological value.

“Banning the participation of youth in hunting prevents local hunting cultures and traditions from being passed on to the next generation. Owing to the rich and unique cultural heritage associated with hunting globally, the activity is already recognised as an intangible cultural heritage on the national UNESCO lists of many European countries,” it noted.

It added that hunting “is one of the most effective and practical ways to educate individuals from an early age about wildlife species, and about wildlife and habitat conservation”.

“Hunting fosters the feeling of respect towards nature and wild species in young people, a quality that is essential for a responsible citizen of the world.”

The EU Birds Directive, CIC said, recognised hunting “as a form of sustainable management taking into account the cultural, economic, and recreational requirements".

CIC said very few countries have moved to prohibit or criminalise the presence of youths accompanying adults during hunting activities.

It said the idea that hunting activities seek to violate animal welfare standards is deeply flawed.