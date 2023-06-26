You have probably heard this story over and over again – but it is worth repeating it. Why? Because it is important.

I want to keep this simple and reach out to as many people as possible, so they can do something about it. This is not about selling a product or a service, but about enabling people to take control of their financial well-being.

I wish I could… retire and enjoy the same lifestyle I have today; grow my savings over the years; have peace of mind should anything unexpected happen…

Stop wishing and take action.

When it comes to taking control of your financial well-being, it is important to invest a bit of your time to plan. Financial planning will empower you to be on top of your overall financial situation, taking into account your current stage in life, your priorities and your goals.

Starting from the foundation, get yourself and your loved ones protected. Protection can take several forms and there are different products to cover for your needs. These products range from helping to pay off an outstanding mortgage or loan should you pass away during the term of the plan or protecting you and your loved ones in case of a critical illness, death or disability.

We’ve all known someone, maybe a relative or a friend, who has fallen critically ill. The consequences can be devastating. Preparing for the unexpected is essential and an insurance cover can provide the financial support during difficult times.

What about your retirement? Fast forward into the future and picture yourself at retirement age. If your only source of income will come from the state- funded pension, it will drop significantly. That is because the state pension will reflect two- thirds of your basic wage, up to a maximum pensionable income capped at €26,831. This would translate into an income of circa €17,887 per annum and that’s if you meet the maximum capping on retirement today (*).

Saving for your retirement can help supplement your stream of income in your retirement years in order to maintain your lifestyle. Plug in the tax credits available for retirement pension plans (currently at 25 per cent up to a maximum of €3,000 annual contributions equivalent to €750 per annum in tax credits) (**) and you are already smiling.

The typical savings product for your retirement also offers the possibility of saving monthly. This presents you with the opportunity to invest small amounts of money on a regular basis, rather than a lump sum at one go. When investing regularly, the price at which you buy units averages out, hence removing some of the worry of a sudden drop in prices or buying when prices are considered expensive.

Regular investing offers flexibility; you can increase or decrease the amount you invest, take premium holidays and also switch the funds held or redirect your contribution. It can also be your first step towards investing, even if you consider investing a lump sum of money at a later stage in life when you have accumulated capital.

If you have saved money over the years, built capital, are the beneficiary of an inheritance or in receipt of an unexpected windfall, talking to your financial adviser will provide you with options on how to make your money work.

After ensuring that you keep an appropriate amount as a reserve for any emergencies, investing will be your natural next step. We all have different attitudes to risk, our own particular circumstances and our own specific goals. Yes, some investments cannot provide you with a full guarantee and the value will jump around – yet, taking a risk commensurate with your tolerance gives you the potential to make more money than you would on a savings account.

An important factor to consider when investing is diversification, which basically means spreading your investments across a number of asset classes to avoid an exposure to a single asset class or instrument.

Diversification is not just important at investment portfolio level, but one should also consider the overall exposure to other assets such as real estate and cash holdings.

I invite you to take control of your day-to-day finances, having enough reserves to meet any unexpected costs, while feeling confident about your plans for your financial future in line with your goals and aspirations. Don’t leave it until tomorrow. Contact your trusted financial adviser to undertake a financial planning review today.

Konrad Borg Myatt is head of Investments and Wealth solutions, HSBC Bank Malta plc.

(*) Source: mysocialsecurity.gov.mt. Figures quoted are estimates and not official. Eligibility, final rates and the tax treatment will depend on individual circumstances and be subject to change.

(**) Source: gemma.gov.mt. L.N. 2 of 2021. Cap 123 Personal Retirement Scheme (Amendment) Rules, 2021. Tax legislation is subject to change.