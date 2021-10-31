Malta’s largest online marketplace, www.lava.mt is a carefully curated site with an ever-changing, fresh portfolio of products from the brands consumers love, all at amazing prices and just at the push of a button.

The digital platform was developed by NIU, a leading local web design and development agency and carries over 30,000 products giving customers easier access to top brands including Apple, Samsung, LG, Lego, Russell Hobbs and Dyson, just to name a few.

The right technologies make a world of difference so to facilitate more business, the team at NIU developed and rolled out a series of user-friendly tools and programmes aimed at making the customer experience as easy as possible. The new tools include custom vendor landing pages and multivendor checkout processes, a ticketing system for help throughout the entire portal, landing pages for all top brands for ease and a wish list functionality with auto reminders to remind customers when things are back in stock. And just like its traditional brick and mortar competitors, lava.mt offers an excellent rewards programme for customers.

The site is integrated with Malta’s largest loyalty scheme and rewards system which allows customers to redeem and use points on the website.

Lava.mt’s latest push for new digital features and services comes at a time when online retailers are emerging as a fast-growing digital channel in Malta and as major tech companies and social platforms are ramping up their investments in e-commerce both locally and globally.

