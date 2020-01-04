This weekend sees the last shows of most of this festive season’s theatrical offerings.

The Little Mermaid

If you have not yet seen one or more of the shows and would like to check if there are tickets still available, visit the following websites:

For the MADC’s Aladdin The Panto at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre, Ta’ Qali, today at 3 and 7.30pm, visit www.madc.com.mt.

For Kumpanija Teatru Rjal’s Aladin: Il-Pentow bil-Malti at the Catholic Institute, Floriana, today at 7.30pm and tomorrow at 6.30pm, visit www.ktrmalta.com, or call 9999 4987.

For FM Theatre Productions’ The Little Mermaid: A Panto Under the Sea at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, today at 3 and 8pm, and tomorrow at 3pm, visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt, or call 2124 6389.

For Bronk Productions’ Robin u Hood at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta, Msida, today at 7pm, tomorrow at 4pm and January 12 at 3pm, visit www.activemalta.com.

Holly & The Dream-Catcher

For Comedy Knights Juniors: Holly & The Dream-Catcher at the Salesian Theatre, Sliema, today at 3pm, visit https://tsmalta.com.

And for Comedy Knights 007: Licence to Laugh today and tomorrow, and from Tuesday to next Saturday at 8pm, and on January 12 at 3 and 8pm, visit www.ticketline.com.mt.

Licence to Laugh