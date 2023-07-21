The Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) is the leading educational institution in Malta dedicated to hospitality and tourism education. Operating two campuses, in Malta and Gozo, ITS offers a diverse range of study programmes, starting from the Foundation level (MQF Level 2) and progressing up to Master's Degree level (MQF Level 7) within the hospitality and tourism industry.

As part of its commitment to excellence, ITS has established an academic affiliation with the Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM), a globally renowned institution ranked 13th worldwide and 1st in Middle East and Africa in tourism and hospitality management. Over the years, ITS has also forged partnerships with several prestigious international universities and institutions, enabling its students to not only graduate from a reputable institute but also pursue further studies at these esteemed establishments. These collaborations ensure that students receive a comprehensive education and develop skills that meet international standards.

The study programmes offered at ITS are designed to cater to various sectors and streams within the industry. These include events management, rooms division, food and beverage management, travel and tourism, culinary arts, climate friendly travel, tourist guiding, international hospitality management, diving safety management, MBA, and heritage interpretation.

One of ITS's distinguishing features is its progressive course structure, where most programmes begin at the certificate level, allowing students to gradually progress to the diploma level, higher national diploma level and degrees. Students graduate at each level, acquiring valuable knowledge and skills throughout their educational journey.

ITS proudly offers two pioneering courses that are the first of their kind worldwide. The Diploma in Climate Friendly Travel and the Bachelor of Science in Diving Safety Management are designed to address emerging trends and challenges in the industry. The Diploma in Climate Friendly Travel is a two-year programme conducted online, with a one-year internship included. Its primary learning objective is to understand the significance of climate change as a dominant issue on the global agenda and recognise its major impact on the travel and tourism sector.

The Master in Business Administration in International Hospitality Management is another notable programme offered by ITS. This triple-accredited MBA course is delivered in partnership with The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management. Students can pursue this course on a part-time basis through online learning over three semesters. The curriculum encompasses various essential areas, including marketing, strategic planning, statistics, and international hospitality operations management.

Another distinctive offering is the Masters of Arts in Heritage Interpretation. This programme incorporates both taught and practical components. The taught component is delivered through blended learning on a part-time basis over five semesters, combining online lectures with in-person sessions. The practical component includes a mandatory practicum, providing students with firsthand training experience in the industry.

At ITS, the focus extends beyond theoretical knowledge, as students also benefit from extensive hands-on experience through training in restaurants, kitchens, and hospitality laboratories. Furthermore, students have access to additional training opportunities, such as the Local Industrial Trade Practice and the International Internship Trade Practice, which are integral parts of their study programs. This comprehensive approach has resulted in a remarkable 90 percent employability rate for ITS graduates, with many securing employment even before graduation.

