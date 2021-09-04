A lucky car enthusiast could see their own vehicle immortalised as a Hot Wheels die-cast model as part of a new international competition.

Originally launched in 2018, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour invites car enthusiasts to submit a video of their car before October 1. Then, a judging panel including car designer Ian Callum CBE, will pick out the car that best ‘captures the Hot Wheels spirit’, with the judging broadcast live on October 14.

Ian Callum, design director of eponymous design and engineering business, CALLUM, said: “From an imposing stance, full of presence, vivid colours and an impression of speed, Hot Wheels captures a creative freedom that inspires the rebel spirit in a car designer,”

“Hot Wheels take me back to a misspent youth when I wondered why real cars couldn’t be this way. Well now I know they can and are. They inspire an excitement that we all need in our lives.”

Read the full story at timesmotors.com