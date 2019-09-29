To clean certain types of garments consumers sometimes need dry-cleaning services. Dry-cleaners are legally obliged to handle and clean garments without damaging them.

In fact, should a garment get damaged during the dry-cleaning process, the company may be held responsible for any financial damage consumers may incur. Dry-cleaners cannot waive this responsibility by putting up signs or by making consumers sign for terms and conditions stating that the dry-cleaning company cannot be held responsible when garments are lost or damaged. Such signs and conditions are considered unfair as they diminish our legal rights and therefore are not legally binding.

Consumers may, in fact, claim compensation from the dry-cleaning company if their garment gets damaged during the cleaning process. The amount of compensation that may be claimed usually depends on the value of the item and whether it can still be used by the consumer. When calculating the amount of compensation, consumers should also consider how long they have had the item and then estimate its current value.

For instance, if the dry-cleaning company damages a dress which was purchased a couple of years before, the consumer cannot request full refund of the original amount paid for the dress. Such compensation would only be justified if the dress was still brand new. Furthermore, if the damaged dress can be fixed and brought back to how it was before dry-cleaning it, then the remedy the your are entitled to is free repair and not financial compensation.

Compensation may also be claimed when an item is lost by the dry-cleaning company. Even in this scenario, the amount claimed should be based on the current value of the lost item and not its original cost. Usually the amount of compensation needs to be negotiated with the dry-cleaner.

Dry-cleaners are not responsible for damages if before dry-cleaning consumers are clearly informed that the garment could be damaged during the process and they are willing to take the risk. In such situations it is advisable that consumers are informed in writing about the risk and sign a document as proof of their acceptance of the risk.

Another case where dry-cleaners may not be liable to provide compensation is when garments are damaged during dry-cleaning because of wrong care labels. A garment can also get damaged because it isn’t of good quality. In this case consumers may seek a remedy from the original seller as long as the garment in question has been purchased in the last two years and the consumer has the proof of purchase.

Consumers do not only have rights but also responsibilities. Dry-cleaned garments should be immediately checked and, if found damaged, the company must be notified instantly. Failure to do so may end up in diminished consumer rights.

Another possible problem with dry-cleaning services is that the cleaning is not satisfactory. Even in such a case, consumers must complain straight away.

As a solution, consumers may first ask for the item to be cleaned again at no extra expense. If the cleaning remains unsatisfactory, then they may request a refund of the cleaning cost.

When the dry-cleaning company refuses to accept liability, or no agreement is reached on the type or amount of compensation, consumers may then lodge a complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs – so that conciliation is carried out with the aim of reaching an agreement and obtain the remedy or compensation the consumer is entitled to.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt