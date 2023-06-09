Are you in dire need of a tropical getaway, but struggling to save enough money? When in pursuit of financial freedom, exploring effective savings options is crucial. Easisave Euro fixed term deposits can provide you with financial stability and a good cushion to enjoy a well-deserved vacation.

Unlike more volatile financial ventures, fixed term deposits offer stability and security, optimising your savings sustainably. They are an ideal option for individuals who are committed towards saving, while expecting reasonable returns. Most importantly, your money is protected from market fluctuations that could jeopardise your savings, thus ensuring peace of mind.

By allocating a portion of your savings towards a fixed term deposit, you can effectively build a safety net. Your money will be held at a fixed duration, which will in turn prevent any impulsive spending or unnecessary splurges. As a result, you will be able to cultivate a disciplined savings habit and gradually accumulate significant funds that can be used towards achieving your desired goals. Whether you are saving for a luxurious resort stay or an adventurous expedition, opening a term deposit will help you reach your goals, while reaping the benefits of high interest and guaranteed returns.

Easisave powered by FIMBank, offers competitive interest rates on your preferred tenor, which vary from 3% for three years, 2.75% for two years, and 2.50% for one year, among other short tenors. Upon maturity, you will have the satisfaction of knowing that you have achieved your objectives and reward yourself with that dream vacation you’ve been longing for. Interest can be paid quarterly, annually or upon maturity.

An Easisave fixed term deposit can be operated solely online with no need to visit the Bank to activate your account.

So, what are you waiting for? Take the first step towards financial independence and let fixed term deposits be your ticket towards a secure financial future and a well-deserved vacation. Start saving today, and before you know it, you will be basking in the sun on that dream beach or embarking on an adventure of a lifetime. Visit easisave.com to open an account today, or contact our dedicated helpdesk on 2132 2102 or via email on helpdesk@fimbank.com.