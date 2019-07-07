As a journalist, my place of work takes me to many diverse places. Sometimes I go to court, other times I am sent to cover a bank’s progression for the first half of the year. Wherever I am assigned to, one thing is for certain: there seems to be disproportionate representation bet­ween the sexes.

Loads of men in suits and uniforms of their own. I will forever be thankful to these men – they help propel our country into the future. Despite this, my dream remains. It is a dream to see more women in the workforce, in decision-making positions and, most importantly, in politics.

One of my favourite moments in politics during this year’s elections was definitely seeing three women and three men elected to represent the country in European institutions. It was a true example of equal representation.

Not only that, but the first two people elected were women, including re-elected MEP Miriam Dalli.

I have always described her as a marvel of a woman. I must admit, I have always been in awe of her. Growing up in a traditional, patriarchal family, I quickly learnt what my priorities should be once I grow up.

However, I grew up watching Dr Dalli succeed in her career while juggling her roles as a mother, wife, sister and daughter.

I was lucky enough to meet the woman I looked up to for years through the Labour Party’s initiative LEAD, a programme which incentivises women to enter into the political arena. I was already over the moon when I met my political idol. Imagine meeting, to my surprise, a group of determined women, many of whom I now have the pleasure of calling friends.

Pilots, airhostesses, nurses, teachers, students, the whole lot. Some were as young as 18 and some were over the age of 50. Some of us were already politically exposed while others were just starting out. We were different, diverse, distinct, but we all had a passion for politics – to become policy makers, to make a difference, to become the representatives we wished we had growing up.

We learnt, debated and discussed. It was quite refreshing to listen to so many different ideas and opinions. However, we never fought. We disagreed but our respect towards one another remained.

Remember the myth many tried to shove down our throats, that women don’t wish for other women to succeed because they’re jealous beings? I was always quite offended by such words and I feel like I have every reason to be.

I’m not at peace with the idea of males making decisions on female autonomy

Through LEAD, we created a little family and I was always mesmerised by the dynamic and synergy that took place in our midst. My LEAD experience happened to span along the election campaign. Many of my colleagues were contesting the local council elections and it is during this time that I confirmed how absolutely ridiculous this myth was.

Women helping other women succeed, the older girls telling the younger ones how to tackle door-to-door sessions while the younger ones drop some knowledge on how these candidates can approach the younger generations, some of whom were given the right to vote in these very same elections.

With great pleasure, I can say that the majority of these women were elected and will represent you and me in our localities.

I know many will brush off this fact, but it meant the absolute world to me. It was a start, a nudge towards a future I wish to see. Representation matters.

Diversifying places were decisions are made will only lead to a more just result. This is because every person brings their point of view to the table, which offers a wider range of solutions.

A decision-making institution should reflect the people this same decision will effect.

My being is not particularly at peace with the idea of males making decisions on female autonomy and, furthermore, I don’t expect females to make decisions on male autonomy either.

So next time that visit to the voting booth is around the corner, take a look at those capable women on the list, see what they stand for and vote as your heart desires.

But remember, who you vote for will represent you and me. So choose wisely, because my life depends on it.

Pearl Agius is a LEAD participant and a law student.