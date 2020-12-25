Two Capuchin Franciscan brothers have made a Christmas video to spread the message of hope during this festive period, which for many has been dampened by the coronavirus pandemic.

Brothers Jethro Bajada, who sings, and Mark Scicluna, on piano, deliver a rendition of O Holy Night as people from all walks of life appear on screen and mouth the words of the famous Christmas carol.

“We wanted to do something to spread the message of hope. This is our way of delivering our message in a way that is closer to the people. And since we know that this year will be difficult for people, due to the pandemic, we came up with this concept of a video that shows people of different ages and ethnicities appearing on screen with someone from their bubble,” Bajada said.

We wanted to spread the message of hope

“Because this is the reality we are facing. We are alone but we’re not alone.”

This Christmas will offer more time to reflect on what is being celebrated, he added.

“Don’t get me wrong. Social gatherings are an important part of Christmas as, after all, God created a Church for people to gather and be together in.

“However, Christmas is not all about gatherings and parties – they are just an extension. It is about remembering that Jesus came among us as a human being to be with us. It’s about stopping to feel his presence and celebrate it together,” he said.