Several programmes for young creatives are currently on offer by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, including Kjażmu, Chiasmus, Shifting Contexts II and IdejARTI, which form part of the agency’s empowerment programme launched this summer.

The programmes are intended to add value for young people through special collaborations and by giving them the opportunity to network with other creatives. The programmes will provide them with a visible role in the arts and grant them opportunities for further development.

Kjażmu and Chiasmus are two separate programmes aiming to encourage young people who are interested in literary writing to develop their writing skills and talents.

Kjażmu is aimed at those young people whose passion is writing in the Maltese language, while Chiasmus reaches out to those interesting in writing in English. Successful applicants will be supported through mentorship leading to the development of their own original short stories or collection of poems in the form of a chapbook as part of a series which Aġenzija Żgħażagħ plans to publish on an annual basis.

Chiasmus

Established authors Clare Azzopardi and Leanne Ellul are collaborating with the agency on this project. Both programmes reach out to young people between the ages of 16 and 25 and the deadline for applications is October 15.

Shifting Contexts II is a specific visual art project coming through the collaboration of Aġenzija Żgħażagħ with Spazju Kreattiv, following the successful art project launched in 2018, and will again result in an exhibition curated by Trevor Borg. It aims to encourage young people to develop a critical proposal responding to the chosen theme: ‘change’. Submissions will be shortlisted with chosen artists/collectives receiving an honorarium to support their work.

The programme will come to an end with a final exhibition of projects developed by each participating creative

The projects, including aspects of the creative research process, will be presented in an exhibition at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta. The best work will be awarded €600, with the winning artist/s being given support to set up their own dedicated exhibition at a later stage at Spazju Kreattiv. Submissions may be affected by individuals or by art collectives of not more than four young people. The programme is open to young people between the ages of 19 and 30 with Maltese ID or residence permit. The deadline for submissions is September 10.

Kjażmu

IdejARTI – skultura, comes through another collaboration of Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, this time with Mikiel Anton Vassalli College – Malta School of Art. This programme is focussed on providing young creatives a focus on the creation of three-dimensional art, including sculptural art, installation art and artwork that explores the architectural and spatial dimensions.

IdejARTI is grounded on a mentorship approach which involves tutorials, seminars and peer critiques, through which young creatives will be encouraged to research, explore, experiment with materials, processes, and techniques and develop a personal concept through a process-based journey that will manifest itself in creating a final artwork.

The programme will come to an end with a final exhibition of projects developed by each participating creative.

Shifting Contexts

The winner, selected by a panel of professional judges, will be awarded the opportunity to attend an art workshop or short course overseas of a maximum amount of €5,400, fully funded by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ.

The programme is open to young people 18-30 years old.

More details on each programme and their respective application processes may be found on the guidelines which can be accessed from the website youth.gov.mt or may otherwise be requested by e-mailing agenzija.zghazagh@gov.mt. Young people may also log on to the Aġenzija Żgħażagħ website, youth.gov.mt, to explore different opportunities available through the empowerment programme.

Maria C. Borg is a senior youth worker at the Youth Empowerment Unit of Aġenzija Żgħażagħ.