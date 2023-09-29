The Mediterranean College of Sport will be holding a two-day conference titled ‘Rethinking Youth Athlete Development: A Holistic Approach’, scheduled to take place on November 8 and 9 at The Notch, Urban Valley Conference Centre, Urban Valley.

This event promises to be an exceptional gathering of industry leaders, experts, professionals, coaches, parents, and athletes dedicated to Holistic Youth Athlete Development.

This conference will provide a platform for attendees to engage in thought-provoking discussions, gain valuable insights, and network with peers and thought leaders. This conference is a must-attend event for anyone interested in holistic youth athlete development.

Renowned international experts in the field of Youth Athlete Development will deliver inspiring keynote addresses, offering their unique engaging perspectives and insights on the following subjects.

