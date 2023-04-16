A youth, out on bail over his alleged involvement in a gang abduction at Rabat last year, landed back in custody after allegedly attempting to tamper with evidence.

Burton Azzopardi, a 21-year-old Cospicua resident but living in Żabbar, pleaded not guilty when escorted to court on Sunday over the alleged attempt.

No information about the incident was divulged during the hearing except for a detail by the prosecutor who said that the witness, whose testimony the accused allegedly tried to tamper with, was to testify in ongoing proceedings about a serious crime.

Azzopardi was charged with knowingly attempting to corrupt the witness by instructing a third party to approach him, offering him bribes so as to testify falsely.

He was also charged with breaching bail granted to him by the Magistrate presiding over the abduction case.

He was also charged with relapsing.

Prosecuting inspector Gabriel Kitcher objected to a request for bail.

The prosecution's worst fear was that the accused might try to approach a witness again if released from arrest.

Defence lawyer Martin Farrugia, assisting as legal aid counsel, countered that the accused was presumed innocent.

Moreover, the charges were based on a mere allegation and although he had not yet been granted disclosure, there appeared to be absolutely no evidence.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by Magistrate Ian Farrugia, turned down the request for bail.

The case was still at an early stage and there was an acute fear of tampering if the accused were to be released from preventive arrest, the court said.