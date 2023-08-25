A teenager, who has had three brushes with the law since Christmas Eve, landed behind bars on Friday after allegedly breaching bail conditions.

Nineteen-year-old Brandon Cassar, from Marsa, ended back in court when he failed to turn up at the police station to sign the bail book.

Eight months ago he was charged over his alleged involvement in a case of attempted theft from customs stores and was granted bail.

Barely two months later, Cassar was back in court, one bandaged arm in a sling, facing charges over his alleged involvement in a traffic accident while riding a motorbike that turned out to be stolen.

Police had been alerted to a three-vehicle collision on Marsa Road on Valentine’s Day. One of the vehicles was a Kymco motorcycle whose rider fled the scene right after the crash.

Cassar, whose appearance matched the eyewitness' description of the motorcyclist, later turned up at Mater Dei Hospital, bearing injuries compatible with those suffered in a traffic accident.

On that occasion, the youth insisted that he had injured his arm when he fell down some stairs at home.

He was remanded in custody on that second arraignment but was granted bail at a later stage.

A few months down the line, Cassar failed to sign the bail. When police turned up at his residence on Thursday evening, the youth was not there even though it was past his curfew.

Later, at around 2am, police returned to the area after receiving information that the youth was heading home.

But upon sensing police presence, he allegedly fled the scene.

He was eventually arrested and taken into custody.

Cassar was escorted to court on Friday afternoon, pleading not guilty to breaching two sets of bail conditions.

His lawyer Jose’ Herrera, argued that since police had already previously charged the accused with breaching the first bail decree, they could not do so again.

However, at this stage, no request for bail was made and the court, presided over by Magistrate Victor George Axiak, remanded the accused in custody.

Inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa prosecuted.

Lawyers Jose’ Herrera and Matthew Xuereb are defence counsel.