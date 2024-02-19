A 21-year-old man was on Monday charged with the possession of 120 sachets of cocaine, heroin and cannabis with the intent to sell them in Marsa.

Lean Mizzi, from Santa Lucia, pleaded not guilty to the possession of the drugs in circumstances denoting they were not for his personal use and relapsing.

Police Inspectors Anthony Mercieca and John Leigh Howard said Mizzi was arrested following a tip-off.

They told court there was a current trend of drug traffickers using young people to push drugs.

“We found 120 sachets which meant he was going to sell to 120 people,” the police said.

Mizzi was denied bail.

Lawyer Amadeus Cachia appeared for Mizzi.