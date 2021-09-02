A young man, who allegedly barged into an elderly man's Valletta home and seized his wallet was denied bail by a court, which stressed that everyone had a right to enjoy the safety of their home.

Nathan Magri, a 20-year old from Qormi who claimed to be unemployed, was escorted to court on Thursday.

The alleged theft took place on Tuesday morning at 9am.

Court heard how an elderly man had told officers at the Valletta police station that the alleged aggressor entered his home on St Ursula Street and snatched his wallet, containing some €360 in cash.

The victim put up a fight and ended up suffering slight injuries, but the suspect managed to flee, wallet and all.

Later that day at around 1pm, the police tracked down the suspect in Sliema.

Some cannabis grass along with the stolen wallet was found in the youth’s possession.

The young man pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft, slightly injuring his alleged victim as well as simple possession of cannabis.

A request for bail was objected to by prosecuting Inspector Daryl Borg in view of the gravity of the charges and the fact that an elderly resident had been assaulted in the safety of his home.

Moreover, since the youth had an underlying drug problem, he was not trustworthy, argued the prosecutor, adding that he could also prove difficult to trace.

Defence lawyer Christopher Chircop countered that the 20-year old had a clean criminal record and was still in time to turn his life around.

But the court, presided over by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, stated that violence, especially against elderly vulnerable people, could not be tolerated.

These people were to be protected by the state's institutions, including the courts, and this message should be sent out to all, said the magistrate, stressing that the youth’s need for help was to be weighed against the right of people to live in peace at home.

The court denied bail, recommending that the accused be detained at the Young Offenders Unit.