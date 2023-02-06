Abortion is the theme of the first open discussion in a series entitled ‘Bible and Beer’ being organised by the Missionary Society of St Paul (MSSP) Oratory Youth on Wednesday, February 15 at 7.45pm. It will be held at Vecchia Napoli restaurant, Salina.

Who has the right to life? What are the medical, ethical and moral considerations of such a fundamental question? Is there a ranking in rights? What comes first – the right to health or the right to life? What is of the highest concern here – the right to life of an unborn child or the right to health in providing access to safe abortion? The issue and reality of abortion roams in the grey areas of prioritising rights, and high courts globally have been debating whether the right to life should extend pre-natally.

Youths today are being pushed to adopt a position in reply to these and similar questions. Amid the recent barrage of discussions and new media feeds with contrasting perspectives and so many permutations linked to this subject, this has become a challenging task. Yet youths have a responsibility to be active participants in society to either solidify the values passed onto them or be strong agents of change. Either way, there is no space for youths to remain on neutral ground.

During this discussion a panel of three professionals from the medical, ethical and psychological field will present their own perspectives and points of reflection. It will be a safe place for youths to pose pertinent questions on the subject and discuss them with the guest speakers as well as with other youths around a table while enjoying a drink or two. All youths aged 18 and above are welcome to come as they are with whatever views, questions or doubts they may have.

For more details and register to attend, follow the Facebook event page.