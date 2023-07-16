‘Behind Bars: Mercy vs Justice’ is the theme of the third in the ‘Bible & Beer’ series of discussion events being organised by the MSSP Oratory Youth Section for young adults on Wednesday from 7.45pm onwards at The Queen Victoria City Pub, Valletta.

During the event, youths will be invited to reflect about the situation of individuals who find themselves marginalised by society due to circumstances that may seem to be their own fault. It will shine a light on people entangled in the complex webs of addictions, prostitution and criminality.

Participants will be asked to understand the realities faced by these ostracised individuals and question the concepts of forgiveness, redemption and universal justice. They will be asked to challenge stereotypes surrounding ex-convicts and confront the notion of societal-versus-personal failure. What role does a prison or correctional facility play in this intricate narrative, and who truly bears the weight of victimhood? These are some of the profound questions that await the participants’ collective examination.

To kick off the discussion, three speakers have graciously accepted the organisers’ invitation to shed light on the subject and contribute to the quest for a deeper understanding. They include:

Sandra Scicluna, a senior lecturer at the university’s criminology department, who will provide valuable insights into the intricacies of criminality and its societal implications;

Anna Vella, a public-health specialist specialising in substance misuse and founder of Dar Hosea, an organisation that offers care and support to women engaged in prostitution, who will offer the first-hand experience of a person dedicated to creating safe environments for such people;

And Fr Joseph Curmi, a passionate youth minister and parish priest known for his unwavering support for those in need, particularly victims of diverse circumstances. Curmi will share about his compassionate and empathetic approach, and about aligning the goal of fostering understanding and compassion within the local community.

After the speakers’ presentations, youths from all walks of life are invited to share their opinions on the theme while sharing a drink or two with friends and peers over snacks in a relaxed and healthy environment of dialogue.

The aim of this series of events is to foster awareness and understanding of current issues by encouraging open discussions, spirited debates and the exploration of diverse perspectives. The discussions aim to challenge the status quo, question prevailing notions, and empower youths to actively participate in shaping well-rounded responses to pressing topical issues within society.

The aim of the panelists at these events is to inform and enlighten the participants, helping to shape a well-rounded perspective of the theme at hand. Their expertise and diverse backgrounds ensure a comprehensive and enlightening discussion that promises to leave a lasting impact on all who attend.

To cover the costs of the event, the organisers ask those attending for a €10 donation payable at the entrance to cover the cost of the food and drinks. Alcohol will be served, so the event is open for youths aged 18 and over.

For further information, visit this link: https://facebook.com/ events/s/biblebeer-series-behind-bars-m/171029279164554/.