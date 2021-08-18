Oleksandr Petrakov, who managed Ukraine’s youth football team to victory at the Under-20 World Cup in 2019, was named acting coach of the Ukrainian national team on Wednesday.

Petrakov, 64, who has coached various Ukraine youth teams for the past decade, takes over from Andriy Shevchenko, who managed Ukraine for five years and led the team to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals this summer but whose contract expired earlier this month.

The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) said Wednesday that Petrakov “will prepare the national team for further matches in the 2022 World Cup qualification as acting head coach.”

