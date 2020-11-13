The Youth FA leagues will continue on November 21 and 22 with the final matches from the preliminary group stages of the competition.

The local governing body of football was forced to stop its competitions on October 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the Youth FA Council met to discuss the matter and tabled a number of proposals so that the competitions could resume when domestic football returns next weekend.

