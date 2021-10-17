The members of the Youth Football Association Council met earlier this week to discuss the association’s upcoming projects and initiatives.

The meeting was chaired by Norman Darmanin Demajo, who has succeeded Fr Hilary Tagliaferro as president of the Youth FA.

In his introduction, Darmanin Demajo paid homage to Fr Hilary’s outstanding contribution to youth football, stressing that the association will continue to uphold the principles and values instilled by Fr Hilary who called time on his 39-year tenure as Youth FA president last June.

Darmanin Demajo explained that, since becoming Youth FA president, he has consulted various stakeholders and youth nurseries as part of a situation analysis, especially in view of the fact that the roles and responsibilities of the association had to be revised after the organisation of the national youth leagues was taken over by the Inħobb il-Futbol Foundation in agreement with the Malta Football Association.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta