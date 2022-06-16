The Youth Football Association held its 2022 General Assembly on Friday, June 10 at the Centenary Hall, Ta’ Qali.

Giving an overview of the projects undertaken by the association during season 2021-22, General Secretary Stephanie Rocco noted that the Youth FA’s work revolved around its commitment to nurture the passion for the game among children while supporting youth nurseries in what has been another difficult year due to COVID-19.

The presentation of the Administrative Report was complemented by a video feature highlighting the main events and initiatives implemented by the Youth FA last season, the first under the presidency of Norman Darmanin Demajo who succeeded Fr Hilary Tagliaferro in June last year after the latter called time on his 39-year tenure at the helm of the association.

Addressing the assembly, Darmanin Demajo, the Youth FA president, reaffirmed the association’s drive to provide more opportunities and greater access for children to practise and enjoy the game of football while consolidating its social mission.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta