The Youth Football Association’s General Assembly for season 2022-2023 was held on Friday, at the Centenary Hall, Ta’ Qali.

Addressing the assembly, Norman Darmanin Demajo, the Youth FA president, reaffirmed the association’s commitment to provide more opportunities for children to practise and enjoy the game of football in a safe and empowering environment.

Darmanin Demajo explained that the association has revised its statute in line with its present roles and responsibilities, reflecting the increased focus on the social responsibility aspect as laid out in its Mission Statement: “The Youth FA shall promote the growth and development of youth football, fostering a nurturing and safe environment that values participation, equality and inclusion, through dedicated programmes that are designed to empower and inspire young athletes to enjoy football and to ‘live it with love’.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com