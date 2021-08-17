A youth who admitted to damaging vehicles parked at Ta’ Xbiex, after walking over them while in a drunken state early on Monday morning, was granted bail after promising to reimburse the victims.

Lucas Dylan Haristov Labaquere, a 21-year old French national due to leave Malta on Sunday, landed in hot water following the drunken episode which occurred along Enrico Mizzi Street at around 5am.

He allegedly ended up causing some €1,720 in damages, prosecuting Inspector Jonathan Ransley informed the court.

Assisted by a French-speaking interpreter and a legal aid lawyer, the youth pleaded guilty to wilfully damaging third party property, breaching the peace and being drunk in public.

His lawyer, Martin Fenech, explained that the youth was willing to cover all the damages as long as he was allowed the means of withdrawing the necessary sum from the bank.

The prosecution did not push for an effective prison term, as long as the accused reimbursed the victims.

The accused was expected to travel out of Malta on August 22.

In light of such submissions, duty magistrate Monica Vella adjourned the case for judgment on Friday, meanwhile granting bail against a personal guarantee of €5,000 and under the condition of signing the bail book every day pending that date.

The court also instructed the youth to present cash withdrawal receipts at each visit to the police station, proving that he was abiding by his commitment to reimburse the victims.