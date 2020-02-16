The world seems to be experiencing one of those moments when change is afoot. We see the potential of our own son of emigrants, mayor Pete Buttigieg from Ħamrun, in the US, who has an outside chance of trumping Trump at next year’s election, or at least having a go as a potential vice president.

Let us hope that Mayor Pete has lost the Maltese vice of corruption running in his genes since he grew up in the US and that he will be as clean in the future as he appears to be today.

We have change in the EU leadership, in the UK and in Catalonia. These changes may even bring about the drawing of new borders and the creation, hopefully, of new, smaller independent countries like Scotland, Wales and Catalonia and will result in their eventual entry in the EU, together with Northern Macedonia and Montenegro.

Smaller countries are always less dangerous than larger countries since it is always larger countries that wage war and create instability. Having more smaller countries would create a counterbalance to the larger ones and keep them in check. Brexit will rid Europe and the EU of perfidious Albion, heralding a new renaissance of the European Project, the Europe of Values.

We have change brewing in many other countries across the world from Chile to Lebanon, from Hong Kong to Iraq.

We have climate change warriors and the Fridays for Future movement encompassing the entire world.

In most of these instances, it is ‘organised youth’ that lead the way and provide us with hope for the future.

What about us in Malta? Are we to be the exception? I have asked where the Maltese youth are hiding on many previous occasions and am still hoping that something might happen at the Tal-Qroqq or Mcast campuses. When will the revolt against the oligarchs and their puppet political hostages leading our country begin?

A spark is needed and yearned for by all those who fight for justice and truth and who mourn Daphne Caruana Galizia who was murdered for these values almost 25 months ago.

There is a possibility that there could be a new party in the offing, a new political party that could group Maltese youth and all other Maltese who are fed up of the loss of the rule of law, the plague of cronyism and the rape of our country by greedy and corrupt politicians and oligarchs. The present Opposition with its present leadership, which looks pretty much like a mirror image of the present corrupt government, is certainly not fit to lead and bring the country back to its moral balance.

Let me explain how I see it.

A few months ago, I was struck by the result of the internal vote of confidence by the membership of the Nationalist Party with respect to its leader. Since only 60 per cent of members voted in favour, it appears that 40 per cent are dissatisfied. Since the Nationalist Party obtained around 45 per cent of the national vote at the 2017 election, we can assume that 40 per cent of 45 per cent, or 18 per cent of the electorate, had voted Nationalist during the last election and are unhappy with their own party.

We can also add another 10 per cent of new voters who will reach voting age and vote for the first time since the last election and in time for the next one. And we can assume that the innumerable number of scandals – including in the health, energy, planning and construction sectors, the practice of appointing judges and magistrates, the unwillingness or fear to solve Daphne’s murder, the attorney general and police not doing their duties, the sale of passports and the bribes given for EU visas – will have an effect upon some Labour supporters who long for an honest return to good socialist principles of fairness, social justice, wage increases and sharing of the common wealth.

There are certainly a number of switchers who have now made their wealth from sale or development of their properties and long for a return to the status quo of a life without too much corruption and life in a country with an improved reputation.

All of these could, if they joined the ranks, create a new third party: 18 per cent grumpy Nationalists, 10 per cent new, young voters, eight per cent disgruntled Labourites, four per cent AD and DP voters at the last election, plus a small number of climate change-driven voters who could make up another five per cent, would make up around 38 per cent of the total electorate.

Potentially, the next election may just see the following result: Labour today has 55 per cent of votes, while tomorrow it could have 36 per cent; the Nationalist Party today has 45 per cent, while tomorrow it could have 26 per cent of all votes; and while today the new party has 0 per cent of votes, tomorrow it could have 38 per cent, provided AD and PD disband and join the new party. If they do not, we will have AD at three per cent and no seats, PD at three per cent and the new party at 32 per cent.

We would then have to see which coalition would lead the day. I would presume a Labour/new party coalition would be the most logical. Labour because it will have had a good economic performance these last years and the new party because it would bring honesty back, eliminating and maybe even bringing to justice the ministers and corrupt businessmen who have ruined our national reputation.

There would be a frightening possibility of a coalition between the present Nationalists and ‘old Labour’, led by fear of changes to the status quo of tribal and corrupt familism that has characterised the last 100 years of Maltese politics.

The two big parties, which depend on favours given in exchange for party financing and loyalty at the urns, would do anything to retain the feudal system that has governed Malta and might even go to bed together to retain this.

The new party should have as its aim exactly the opposite of this. It should aim to put an end to the politics of favours, of promises to bend the system to promote the interests of their financers and voters and, instead, introduce a system of politics where the political leaders serve as specialists and experts, applying solutions that are in the common interest, without favouritism or corruption.

Is this possible? Is it a utopia?

Some have said that a new party would need a charismatic leader. I do not agree with this. Taking Switzerland as an example, I challenge all of you reading this article to try to name the current or the last president of Switzerland, or even the leader of any one of its political parties. Most of us cannot do so. The anonymity of the political classes in Switzerland and the wealth and well-being of all its population, as well as its perfect infrastructure and lack of corruption, are direct corollaries of each other.

Having the general and common interest at heart instead of the interest of its financiers makes the Swiss political parties a good example to follow. The GDP of Switzerland has always been among the highest in the world and, even now, after the dismantling of its bank secrecy rules as a result of pressure from the EU and the OECD, Switzerland is still extremely wealthy.

I think we can do it even here in Malta.

If the forces that are unhappy with the extreme corruption of the last 50 years of Maltese politics could coalesce around some basic ideas of social justice, higher wages for all, honest policing, the rule of law and the protection of the environment and of its citizens, then we would see the repatriation of the cheap labour that has been imported recently, rising standards for Maltese employees and improved efficiency in all business and hospitality enterprises.

We would see protection of our natural and built environment, respect of independence of the judiciary, police and other authorities, and an overall happier and sustainably sized population living in a sustainable environment and economy.

John Vassallo is a former ambassador.