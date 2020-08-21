A teenage suspect’s bid to escape from police custody on Thursday backfired badly landing him a six-month stint behind bars upon his arraignment on Friday.

Salem Uma Doumbia, a 19-year-old Ivorian national living at St Paul’s Bay, was being escorted to the Floriana police headquarters after some drugs were allegedly found in his possession.

The incident took place at around 1pm when, upon reaching the CID yard, the youth suddenly gave the officers the slip, took to his heels and rushed out of the depot.

Members of the Rapid Intervention Unit moved in to assist in the search for the escapee who was subsequently found hiding close by at Floriana.

The teen was re-arrested and was taken to court on Friday, pleading guilty to escaping police custody and disobeying their legitimate orders.

Upon that admission, the court, presided over by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, declared him guilty and condemned him to a six-month effective jail term.

Inspector Godwin Scerri prosecuted. Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar was defence counsel.