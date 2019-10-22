Thirty youth organisations have joined the National Youth Council in calling for a climate emergency to be declared in Malta.

Malta is set to declare a climate emergency on Tuesday, once a final vote on a motion moved by the Opposition is taken.

Although the government disagrees on the particulars of the motion, Environment Minister José Herrera agrees a climate emergency declaration should be made and said the government would be reaffirming it as a fact.

In a letter to all members of Parliament, the youth organisations told MPs that the future of young people, the country and the world were all in danger because of climate change challenges.

They appealed to MPs to set aside political division and instead focus on present and future generations, saying they wished Malta to once again lead by example in the issue.

The letter was signed by the National Youth Council, IEF, The Scout Association, LGBTI+ Gozo, TDM2000, Insite, The Third Eye, Għaqda tal-Malti Università, Youth for the Environment, KSM, Medical Students’ Association, SDM, Għaqda Studenti tal-Liġi, Malta Youth in Agriculture Foundation, ŻAK, JCI, ESO, Pulse, KSJC, KSU, MUSC, Moviment Graffitti, Girl Guides, MŻPN, UĦM Youth, Forum Żgħażagħ Laburisti, ADŻ, CMTU Youth, Extinction Rebellion, GWU Youths, and the Downs Syndrome Association.