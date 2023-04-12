A teenager who allegedly tried to run over his mechanic, pointing a gun at him during an argument that broke out at Cospicua on Monday afternoon, was denied bail upon his arraignment on Wednesday.

Zven Azzopardi, a 19-year-old Gudja shop owner, was arrested after turning up at the police station the day after the incident, knowing that the police were on the lookout for him.

Prosecuting Inspector Darren Buhagiar explained how the police first received a report about the incident which had apparently broken out between the teenager and his mechanic over the quality of a job carried out.

The suspect had allegedly driven his Kia Picanto at the other man and also pointed a firearm at him.

Officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit were immediately set out looking for the suspected aggressor but the search proved futile.

However, early next morning the suspect turned up at the police station asking whether the police had been searching for him.

On Wednesday, the youth was escorted to court, facing a raft of charges over the incident.

He pleaded not guilty to violently threatening his alleged victim, causing him to fear violence, carrying a firearm without the necessary licence, unlawfully holding the victim against his will and insulting and threatening him beyond the limits of provocation.

He was also charged with dangerous driving, doing so without third party insurance cover, making use of false number plates and misuse of electronic communications equipment.

Azzopardi was also charged with threatening three police officers while at the Floriana Health Centre on Tuesday evening, breaching bail as well as relapsing.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri requested bail, arguing that the accused was presumed innocent and had a fixed address in a locality that was quite distant from the place where the alleged incident occurred.

However, the prosecution objected in view of the serious nature of the charges which also involved a firearm and the fact that civilian witnesses were still to testify.

Moreover, one of the accused’s cars was still at the mechanic’s garage and that made contact between the two very likely.

The defence rebutted that the accused had all the time to approach prosecution witnesses but had not done so and had willingly gone to the police.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by Magistrate Astrid May Grima, turned down the request for bail in view of the nature of the charges and the fact that civilians were still to testify.

The court urged the prosecution to summon those witnesses at the first hearing.

Inspectors Darren Buhagiar and Kurt Farrugia prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are defence counsel.