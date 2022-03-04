A 21-year-old man from Marsa who was allegedly involved in a violent argument with another man was remanded in custody upon his arraignment on Friday.

Axl Mallia was escorted to court with a visibly scarred ear.

The court heard how sometime after 2pm on Wednesday, a 31-year old man from Żebbuġ turned up at the Ħamrun police station claiming to have been attacked by the accused.

He said the accused was armed with a sharp and pointed weapon.

Investigators soon knocked at the door of the suspected aggressor at Isouard Street, Marsa, where the violent incident had allegedly happened.

Mallia was escorted to a health centre to receive treatment for slight injuries.

The argument between the two was apparently triggered by a message that Mallia had passed on to the alleged victim’s girlfriend, explained prosecuting Inspector Stacy Gatt.

That message allegedly came from a third party who wished to spend a night with the woman, making an offer of some €1,500 for that single night.

But the woman’s boyfriend somehow got to know about that proposal and decided to confront Mallia, who had simply acted as a messenger.

On Friday, the youth pleaded not guilty to grievously injuring the alleged victim, being in possession of a knife while committing a crime against the person, causing his alleged victim to fear violence, insulting and threatening him as well as breaching public peace.

He pleaded not guilty.

“It’s my client who is afraid of the alleged victim. It was either fight or flight,” said defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb, who explained how it was the alleged victim who had turned up at Mallia’s home, shouting and acting aggressively.

“The accused was bullied,” argued the lawyer, pointing out that Mallia had an untainted criminal record and a supportive family.

The youth had in fact also filed a criminal complaint against the alleged victim, said the lawyer.

But the prosecution objected to his request for bail not only in view of the serious nature of the offences but also because civilian witnesses were still to testify.

The weapon allegedly used in the attack had not been found and based on information gathered so far, police suspected that the accused’s injuries might have been self-inflicted, said the inspector.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, turned down the request for bail in light of the objections raised by the prosecution.