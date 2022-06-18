A 19-year-old man was seriously injured in a fall on a Mellieħa construction site in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The police said in a statement the accident happened at around 2.30am on Triq ir-Ramla.

Two Austrian men - aged 18 and 19 - climbed on the roof of a building with the latter falling into a shaft that is five storeys high.

He was given first aid on site by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department.

Magisterial and police investigations are ongoing.