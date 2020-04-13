A Maltese youth has spent the night outside the office of the Prime Minister in protest over the authorities' decision to close the ports and bar entry to rescued migrants.

Xandru Cassar, who started the protest on the steps of Auberge de Castille with another youth, Lara Mohnani, on Easter Sunday, wrote on Facebook that he wanted to bring attention to the "suffering and danger of the lives of those who are stranded at sea".

"We're here, on Easter Day, because Malta has condemned men, women, and children to death for the crime of escaping death in the first place," Cassar wrote.

"Societies affirm their values in the state of exception. We've been applauding nurses for these past weeks, but now our nation's title of the 'Nurse of the Mediterranean' is called into question."

"Will Malta condemn innocent souls to the slaughter?"

Malta was described as being the 'nurse of the Mediterranean' when it took in hundreds of troops rescued in the Gallipoli campaign in the first world war. The 'title' was revived during the time of the Libyan uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, when hundreds of workers were evacuated to Malta.

Cassar received an outpouring of support for his cause online and had a few surprise visitors to boost his morale, all while adhering to social distancing rules.

He has set up a tent for the night in Castille square on Sunday evening.

Posting an update early on Monday morning, Cassar said, "They're still at sea, I'm still here."

On Thursday, the government declared ports closed and said it could not guarantee rescue missions as resources were stretched by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NGOs have claimed that that there are over 250 people adrift at sea on four boats.

Prime Minister Robert Abela defended the decision to close the ports on Sunday, saying it was not racially motivated. One could not have migrants brought to Malta when all travel was banned, including most travel between Malta and Gozo, he said.

On Monday EU border agency Frontext told Times of Malta that it was searching for a boat that had gone missing between Malta and Libya.