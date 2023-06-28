An unemployed youth who allegedly stole €350 in cash and a mobile phone from a neighbour’s confectionery van, later returning the phone after an apparent change of heart, was remanded in custody on Wednesday.

Anwar Elnily, a 22-year-old, an unemployed Żabbar resident, was subsequently identified as the suspect through CCTV footage from security cameras at a Żabbar confectionery and an adjacent office.

The theft took place early on Monday at around 5.15am.

A relative of the confectionary owner later identified the accused as the person he had seen exiting the premises later that day, in broad daylight.

When the cash went missing from the Ford Transit van, suspicion fell upon the youth who was subsequently linked to the alleged theft through CCTV footage.

It later turned out that the suspected thief had also allegedly taken an iPhone worth some €700 from the van, together with the cash.

But he apparently had a change of heart and returned the phone to the spot from where he had taken it, explained prosecuting inspector Gabriel Kitcher.

Following his arrest, the youth kicked up some commotion at the lock-up, banging his head against the wall.

The accused, with a plastered forehead, pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft, insulting and threatening four police officers as well as breaching previous bail conditions.

A request for bail was objected to because of fear of tampering with evidence as well as the accused’s untrustworthy character.

The youth, who admitted to having a drug problem, had a number of pending cases in court and the police always found it difficult to serve notice, argued the prosecutor.

The defence pointed out that the amount of cash allegedly stolen was minimal.

However, after hearing submissions, the court, presided over by Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia, turned down the request, directing that the accused was to be monitored by a probation officer.

Lawyer Mario Caruana was legal aid counsel.