A teenage youth got more than he bargained for when he threw a firecracker at the façade of the Qawra police station, sparking an incident that landed him in trouble with the law.

The incident took place on Sunday morning shortly before 10:00am when Marcellino Mamo, an 18-year old from Birzebbugia, flung the firecracker at the open door of the police station located in Triq it-Turisti.

It landed between the front door and the antiporta, going off with a bang.

But when a policeman spotted the suspected prankster and told him to wait until he was questioned over the incident, the youth just left, ignoring police orders.

He was subsequently arrested and escorted to court on Friday, charged with violently resisting arrest, insulting and threatening the officer, causing him slight injuries and failing to obey legitimate orders.

He was also charged with wilfully breaching the peace and letting off the firecracker, causing an explosion which could prove potentially dangerous and without the necessary police licence.

The teen, who explained that he was currently “looking for a job,” was also charged with breaching previous bail conditions.

He pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, Mario Mifsud, requested bail, arguing that the accused had a clean criminal record, a fixed address and besides, there was no fear of tampering with evidence since the witnesses were all police officers.

Moreover, it was to be clarified that although the charges made reference to a “bomb” this was no “bomb” but a firecracker that allegedly landed near the antiporta not inside the premises.

However, prosecuting Inspector Warren Galea rebutted that the youth had provoked the police by throwing the firecracker and when told to stop for questioning, he just left.

The court was also to take note of the accused’s young age, added the defence lawyer.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by magistrate Astrid May Grima, upheld the request, warning the youth not to approach any of the prosecution witnesses, to sign the bail book every day and to abide by a curfew between 10pm and 7am.

Bail was granted against a deposit of €1000 and a personal guarantee of €10,000.